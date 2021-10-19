Suspect arrested after Hollywood police officer fatally shot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a South Florida police officer during an altercation.

Hollywood police Chief Chris O'Brien said during a Monday morning news conference that officers responded late Sunday to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club.

He said an altercation occurred and 28-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino was shot. The officer was taken to a hospital where he died.

Other officers detained the suspect, Jason Vanegas.

The chief said Vanegas will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

Officials with the Hollywood Police Department said Chirino was recognized multiple times for his outstanding work ethic, including being named "Officer of the Month" in June 2020.

"This is such a devastating loss for the Hollywood Police Department. Officer Chirino gave his life honorably and without hesitation, protecting those in our community," a statement from the department said.