Boca Raton receives additional coronavirus relief funds to help struggling homeowners, renters

Residents must prove hardship from COVID-19
Help is available for Boca Raton residents struggling to pay their rent or electric bill. The city is reopening its online rental assistance portal for those hit hard by the pandemic.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Oct 19, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Help is available for Boca Raton residents struggling to pay their mortgage, rent or electric bill.

The city is reopening its online rental assistance portal for those hit hard by the pandemic.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, those who are in need can begin submitting an application to the relief fund programs. This comes after the city received another grant of $350,000 from the federal government.

Funding is available for low-income residents who need to catch up on their rent, mortgage or utility bills.

If approved, you can receive up to $15,000 in assistance.

People who are eligible for the funds must be able to prove they have been impacted by the pandemic, which could be the following:

  • Loss of employment
  • Reduction of employment hours
  • Closure of business
  • Illness or death of a family member due to COVID-19
  • Households that experienced financial hardships due to school or day care closures
Boca Raton rental assistance qualifications, Oct. 19, 2021
The maximum assistance under the guidelines for these programs is a one-time award for up to six months of eligible past due housing payments, not to exceed $15,000 per household.

"We know that people out there are hurting, and that's why it's so important for us to be able to have this opportunity to get this money out there, and we want it to be spent. It is being allocated for this reason. This money needs to be spent on people who need help paying their mortgage, paying their rent or actually even paying their electric bill," said Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson.

The city is not accepting paper applications for this program. All applications must be submitted online.

For more information regarding program requirements or guidelines, call 561-544-8667 (or 561-393-7043 for the hearing impaired) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.  

