5 Things To Know for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. What's open, closed on Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is Monday and that means some services and establishments won't be open.

What's open, what's closed on Columbus Day?

2. Thousands of Southwest flights canceled nationwide

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. Sunday. Cancellations continue at airports in South Florida on Monday morning.

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 Sunday flights

3. Semi smashes into pedestrian overpass at Palm Beach International Airport

One of the arrival lanes at PBIA had to be shut down Sunday night after a tractor-trailer crashed into an elevated pedestrian walkway.

Semi smashes into elevated crosswalk at PBIA

4. Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.

Merck asks FDA to authorize anti-COVID pill

5. Free McDonald's breakfast for educators

McDonald's will serve free "Thank You Meals" to teachers and administrators during breakfast hours from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.

Free McDonald's breakfast for educators this week

Today's Forecast

Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s, and some storms developing along the seabreeze and moving inland throughout the day.

South Florida Monday morning forecast (10/11/21)

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic delays to slow down your morning commute.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

"Saturday Night Live" premieres on NBC for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, with George Carlin as host.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."