What's open, closed on Columbus Day?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Columbus Day is Monday and that means some establishments won't be open.

St. Lucie County schools are closed, but all other public school systems, including Palm Beach County, will hold classes.

Palm Beach County's public libraries and most government services will be closed.

#Reminder: Administrative offices are closed today for Columbus Day and will resume normal working schedule on October 12th. Our website is always open. Visit us: https://t.co/QFvcuouNLr. #PBCGov pic.twitter.com/6HIlADo8Nt — Palm Beach County (@pbcgov) October 11, 2021

U.S. post offices are closed Monday and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Most banks will also be closed, however, ATMs will still be available.

FedEx and UPS will both be making regular deliveries on Monday despite the holiday.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937.

Columbus Day celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.