Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Free McDonald's breakfast for educators

'Thank You Meal' campaign starts Monday
items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
A McDonald's sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
McDonald's
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 11:31:44-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — McDonald's is honoring educators (teachers, administrators, and staff) for their challenging work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Arches restaurant will serve free 'Thank You Meals' during breakfast ours Oct. 11 - 15. To redeem the free breakfast educators need to show their work ID.

Each breakfast comes with a medium coffee (iced or hot), hashbrown, and a choice of sandwich (Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit).

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.” 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.