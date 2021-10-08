Free McDonald's breakfast for educators

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — McDonald's is honoring educators (teachers, administrators, and staff) for their challenging work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Arches restaurant will serve free 'Thank You Meals' during breakfast ours Oct. 11 - 15. To redeem the free breakfast educators need to show their work ID.

Each breakfast comes with a medium coffee (iced or hot), hashbrown, and a choice of sandwich (Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit).

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

