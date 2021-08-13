5 Things To Know for Friday, August 13, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Wrong said Fred.

Fred weakened to a tropical depression yesterday, but it's forecast to once again become a tropical storm later today.

WPTV

2. Third time's the charm.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

We spoke to a local infectious disease doctor who debunked any vaccine conspiracy theories and reassured the public that it's perfectly safe.

Charles Krupa/AP FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

3. Saying goodbye to Bobby.

Friends, family, former players and fans of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden will get the chance to say goodbye to him over the next few days.

He will lie in repose at the old Florida Capitol and then on the FSU campus Friday.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, flags will be flying at half-staff today in remembrance of Bowden.

Doug Mills/AP Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden receives a congratulatory hug after the Seminoles defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl, Jan. 1, 1994, in Miami.

4. Free food.

There will be a community food distribution today at the Palm Beach Outlets. The event starts at 8 a.m.

WPTV

5. Very superstitious.

It's Friday the 13th. Queue the Jason Voorhees theme.

Today's Forecast

Expect some morning showers and plenty more throughout the weekend, courtesy of Fred.

Tropical Depression Fred forecast to become tropical storm again

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

It'll be a soggy commute as you head to work this morning. But, hey, at least it's Friday.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

It seems appropriate on this Friday the 13th to honor the birth of the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, who was born on this day in 1899 in London. He died on April 29, 1980, at the age of 80.

AP This 1972 file photo shows British film director Alfred Hitchcock.

