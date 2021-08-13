Gov. Ron DeSantis directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Flags in Tallahassee will be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Bobby Bowden.

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed on Thursday that the U.S. and state flags outside the Leon County courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the Florida Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday.

The legendary former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to two national championships and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles from 1976-2009 died Sunday at the age of 91.

Bowden will lie in honor Friday inside the old Florida Capitol building. His body will then lie in state at the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the grounds of Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.

A public funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee.

Electronic billboards honoring the longtime coach are on display at 125 locations throughout the state from now through Saturday evening.