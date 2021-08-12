Community food distribution happening at Palm Beach Outlets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There will be a community food distribution Friday at the Palm Beach Outlets.

The event its made possible by Tree of Life Resource Center, Farm Share and the Schumacher Automotive Group.

The event starts at 8 a.m.

There will be no early entrance or walk-ups.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

There is also a limit of one per vehicle.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk when it's their turn in line.

The entrance for the food distribution event is through the Congress Avenue entrance to the outlets.

If you are not in need and would like to help, the Tree of Life Resource Center is accepting donations including: