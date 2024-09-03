Would dissolving the Fort Pierce Police department actually save the city money? 

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Questions over the future of police continue in Fort Pierce as police officers are set to speak up in Tuesday’s Commission meeting against the city’s proposal to dissolve the department.

Earlier, we reported the city had discussed contracting with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to save money. The discussion came up in a recent round of negotiations between the city and the Fort Pierce police union, who is asking for a 15% salary raise.

The city has said they can’t afford that, and negotiations are approaching a stalemate.

Now, commissioners are set to discuss the budget in Tuesday’s meeting, and WPTV is now analyzing financial records to see if it actually would be cheaper.

“I’m not sure if this saves money or just pushes money,” said resident, Chris Gunkel.

Gunkel is one of several residents who voiced concern to WPTV about the idea of dissolving the police department. Several residents told us they have questions, comments and concerns.

“It’s like, what are the benefits?” asked Melissa Aguilar.

“Why?” asked resident, Jeana McKamey. “Please, don’t!”

Currently, Fort Pierce’s proposed 2025 budget allots $20,922,779 to the police department. If the city agrees to the 15% raise for 141 officers, the budget would increase by just under $2 million, bringing the budget to about $22,922,799.

To compare the costs, the WPTV Investigative team took a look at the financial records of Greenacres, Wellington and Lake Worth Beach— municipalities with similar population sizes as Fort Pierce, which has a population of just over 49,000 people.

We found that between 2020 and 2023, each municipality spent between $16 million and $26 million on public safety.

Lake Worth Beach, with a population just over 43,000, spent a maximum of $22,422,289 in 2020, which dropped to $16,032,830 in 2022.

Wellington, with a population of 61,637, spent $16,313,223 on public safety in 2023.

Greenacres, with a population of 44,103 people, the closest in size to Fort Pierce, spent $26,619,915, which is about $4 million more than what Fort Pierce would spend by raising police salaries the requested 15%.

Would contracting with the sheriff’s office actually save taxpayers money?” WPTV’s Kate Hussey asked City Commissioner Jeremiah Johnson.

“I haven’t done the full analysis on that, but I stand behind our Fort Pierce Police Department,” said Johnson. “While it’s a real conversation that’s been around for 20 years, I’m still not there. I’m not convinced.”

Johnson said he doesn’t support a merger, and neither does Mayor Linda Hudson, who also proposed raising taxes to increase the police department’s budget.

Johnson, though, said he wasn’t in favor of that either.

“So, what is the solution?” asked Hussey.

“There are multiple bullet points to any solution but right off the bat is looking at where are we going to spend, where are we going to cut,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said he would like to see a breakdown of where the money being spent by the police department goes and how it can better be maximized.

The next round of negotiations between the city and police is set for Sept. 9.

