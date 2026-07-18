St. Lucie County Fire District releases hazing investigation reports, 3 firefighters terminated

The St. Lucie County Fire District on Saturday released investigative reports detailing allegations of hazing and workplace misconduct that led to the termination of 3 firefighters and the suspension of 2 others.

According to the district, administrators first received videos in March 2026 showing what they described as senior firefighters using a modified bug zapper to administer electric shocks to probationary and apprentice firefighters while on duty. The district said the incidents occurred during shifts in March and September 2024.

The videos prompted Fire Chief Jeff Lee to hire an outside attorney to conduct an independent investigation rather than handle the matter internally.

Attorney J.K. Keller, of Allen, Norton & Blue, concluded that a preponderance of the evidence showed probationary employees had been subjected to hazing by senior firefighters and supervisors. Keller also determined the conduct violated multiple district policies, including workplace violence and employee conduct rules.

The district said it followed Keller's recommendations by terminating 3 employees and issuing 48-hour unpaid suspensions to 2 others.

The investigative report describes videos showing probationary firefighters being questioned while connected to the modified device and receiving electrical shocks when they answered incorrectly. Other videos allegedly show probationary firefighters voluntarily allowing themselves to be shocked while coworkers looked on. Investigators concluded that any claimed consent was undermined by the power imbalance between senior firefighters and probationary employees.

The media advisory also includes a separate 2025 workplace culture assessment by attorney Susan Gainey, who found Station 1A had an environment marked by "intense peer pressure," social exclusion and "light hazing" that blurred the line between camaraderie and misconduct. Although that earlier investigation did not substantiate harassment claims, Gainey recommended reassigning personnel and implementing additional leadership and workplace culture training.

The disciplined employees have exercised their contractual rights to challenge the actions through the grievance and arbitration process.

"As the disciplined individuals have since exercised their rights to initiate the formal contractual grievance and arbitration process, the District will confidently present these documented facts within that legal forum and will have no further public comment at this time," the district said.

