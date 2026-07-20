Firefighters' union disputes hazing findings, calls St. Lucie County Fire District terminations unjust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The union representing St. Lucie County Fire District firefighters is pushing back against the fire district's decision to terminate three firefighters and suspend two others, calling the disciplinary actions unjust and the investigation biased.

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Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of St. Lucie County, IAFF Local 1377, said the St. Lucie County Fire District wrongly terminated and suspended the five members for their involvement in incidents that occurred in March and September 2024.

"These incidents did not involve any hazing," Local 1377 President Ryan Sapp stated in a letter obtained by WPTV.

Sapp pointed to the Fort Pierce Police Department's report, which he said described the situation, in part, as "found coworkers entertaining each other."

Local 1377 has demanded arbitration for all five members. The union's position is that all five were wrongly found to be in violation of fire district policies and disciplined without just cause. Sapp also noted that members involved in the incidents were treated differently during the investigative and disciplinary processes, with some receiving no discipline at all.

The union also raised concerns about the outside law firm the fire district hired to conduct its investigation, Allen, Norton & Blue. Local 1377 and its legal counsel said the investigation was not conducted in an impartial or unbiased manner.

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"The nature of the questions asked, as well as the way in which they were asked or not asked, reflects a predetermined conclusion rather than an objective fact-finding process," Sapp stated in the letter.

Sapp noted that the same firm that conducted the investigation, has since been hired by the fire district to represent it at arbitration.

The union said it has made every effort to resolve the matters through the grievance procedures outlined in its collective bargaining agreement and remains willing to negotiate a resolution that would avoid the costs of arbitration.

"The Local remains willing to negotiate a reasonable resolution that would avoid the significant costs of arbitration and save both the taxpayers and the Local a substantial amount of money," Sapp said.

Sapp said Fire Chief Jeff Lee has not offered any concessions or proposed resolutions.

The St. Lucie County Fire District released investigative reports in connection with the terminations and suspensions. According to the district, administrators first received videos in March 2026 showing what they described as senior firefighters using a modified bug zapper to administer electric shocks to probationary and apprentice firefighters while on duty.

The fire district said it will present the documented facts through the arbitration process and will have no further public comment at this time.