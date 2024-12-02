Sport bikes account for most motorcycle crashes in 8-year period, says FDOT

WESTLAKE, Fla. — According to the accident report, a driver headed south on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road made a left turn across the busy road, striking and killing 18-year-old Derek Machin, who was riding a sport bike.

Sport bikes are lighter and faster than traditional motorcycles.

They're often used to race on test tracks and off-road trails.

Jon Elliott is a motorcycle instructor and nationally known safety advocate with the group Motorcycle Safety Forensic.

I asked if sport bikes are dangerous for riders who are not experienced.

WPTV "A zero to 60 time on some of these sports bikes is less than two seconds," said safety advocate Jon Elliott.

"Yes, they can be," said Elliott. "A zero to 60 time on some of these sports bikes is less than two seconds."

According to a 2021 study from the Florida Department of Transportation, "Sports motorcycles are the most dangerous type of motorcycle."

The study showed almost 41.9% of the motorcycle crashes in Florida over an eight-year period involved sport bikes.

Elliott says it's important to note the crash in Westlake that claimed the life of an 18-year-old biker happened at night.

"Typically sport bikes have a smaller profile to increase their handling and their top speed and reduce their wind resistance," said Elliott. "Well, that makes them harder to see to other motorists, especially at nighttime."

According to the sheriff's office, the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.