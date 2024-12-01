Teenager dead after sport bike collides with Tesla in Palm Beach County near Westlake community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager driving a sport bike was killed after colliding with a Tesla in Palm Beach County near the Westlake community Saturday evening.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the Tesla driver was going southbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in the left lane to make a left turn onto Town Center Parkway North.

The driver of the Ninja Kawasaki sport bike, identified as Derek Machin, 18, of West Palm Beach, was driving northbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road at a high rate of speed when the Tesla made a left turn into the path of the bike.

Machin impacted the passenger side of the Tesla and was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. There were no drugs or alcohol involved in this incident, according to PBSO.

The driver of the Tesla was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries.