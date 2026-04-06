Russian national arrested in multibillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme tied to Delray Beach company

A Russian national has been arrested in Texas in connection with an alleged Medicare fraud scheme involving a Delray Beach company that billed the government billions of dollars for medical equipment seniors did not need nor received.

Nika Machutadze was arrested in February and indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges are connected to Sunshine Senior Solutions and a second, similar business in Texas called Centurion Superior Medical.

For months, dozens of seniors from across the country contacted me after noticing their Medicare numbers were being used by Sunshine Senior Solutions to bill for thousands of dollars worth of durable medical equipment they did not need or receive.

A criminal complaint refers to Sunshine Senior Solutions as "DME Company 1," which I confirmed through details on Florida business filings. The document lays out the massive scope of the alleged operation, stating the company submitted claims for 1,639,690 items of durable medical equipment purportedly prescribed to 221,514 Medicare beneficiaries.

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The court document goes on to say investigators picked up on several common indicators of fraudulent activity, including "rapid spikes in billing, billing exclusively (or almost exclusively) for high dollar value DME, billing every beneficiary for the same items of DME and/or multiple items of DME that could not reasonably be used together, (and) repeated billing of items to dead beneficiaries."

Medicare was billed $3,337,933,746 for the claims, of which approximately $1,780,541,732 was processed as paid, according to the complaint.

"I know people that are on Medicare, think, well, at least it didn't come out of my pocket, but it still does come out of our pockets, and it comes out of the pockets of the government and all these poor other people who are paying for this," said Laura Carmine of Illinois, who was among those who received a Medicare statement with suspicious billing activity.

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The complaint states investigators learned about the alleged fraud shortly after Machutadze and three unnamed co-conspirators bought Sunshine Senior Solutions in November 2024. Medicare suspended payments to the company the following month, even though it continued to send out statements to beneficiaries.

"It’s just mind boggling, still, that it took so much and there was so much money wasted," said Connie Parrett of Fort Myers, who also received statements with charges from Sunshine Senior Solutions.

Investigators said Machutadze transferred more than $4.3 million from Sunshine Senior Solutions accounts to entities overseas in China and Hong Kong, and that a flight bound for the United Arab Emirates, via Mexico and Spain, were booked for Machutadze days before he was arrested.

When I informed the beneficiaries about the arrest, they expressed relief.

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"I am tickled pink. I couldn't be happier," Carmine said. "There's seven of us in this area who had the fraud happen, so I've already notified them, and everybody's going, 'Yippee!' We like seeing justice done.”

"Because this is an active federal case, we are not going to comment on the specific allegations or the government’s evidence outside the courtroom, said Tony Mirvis, Machutadze's defense attorney, in a written statement when asked for comment. "A criminal complaint is simply a set of unproven accusations, and Mr. Machutadze, like anyone else charged with a crime, is presumed innocent. We will address the government’s claims through the legal process, not in the media.”

An arraignment is set for next Friday at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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