Palm Beach Gardens playground shut down after 2 girls, dad receive electrical shocks

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A playground in Palm Beach Gardens remains closed after two children and their father experienced electric shocks Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Burns Road Playground, near the community center, located at 10406 N Military Trail.

The children, ages 9 and 3, were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with burns on their bodies. Both were treated and released. The father did not need treatment for his injuries.

The children's mother told authorities they received the shocks when they grabbed onto the metal handrails on the ramp leading to the restrooms.

An attorney told WPTV that the family of the victims is considering filing a lawsuit.

WPTV A closed sign was posted at the Burns Road Playground in Palm Beach Gardens on July 2, 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman who brought two grandsons to the park called the situation, "scary" and added that it reminded her of the electrocution death of a father at Harbourside Place in Jupiter last October.

That's where several children were shocked when they went into the fountain, and adults were also shocked when they attempted to rescue them.

At the Palm Beach Gardens playground, a city spokesperson confirmed the park closed Saturday after the injuries adding, "We believe this resulted from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit on top of the facility."

On Tuesday afternoon, two men from an electrician service were seen making repairs on the unit. When one worker was asked if the problem was fixed, he gave the "thumbs up sign."

The playground remains closed.