Judge delays decision on whether Boca Raton mother exonerated of sex crimes can see her children

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A judge has delayed a decision on whether to dissolve the injunction keeping a Boca Raton mother from her two sons — nearly three years after they were separated.

WATCH BELOW: 'Very frustrating, because to know the story, you need all the details,' Walquiria Cassini tells WPTV

Mom separated from sons for 3 years awaits judge's ruling

Walquiria Cassini was charged with sex crimes, then exonerated after the State Attorney's Office dropped those charges nearly a year ago due to new evidence. Despite that, an injunction has continued to keep her from her children, now 17 and 9.

A hearing was held Thursday morning in South County Court, where the judge was expected to decide whether to lift that injunction. After hearing testimony, the judge postponed the decision until next week, saying she needs more time to review the evidence.

Cassini tearfully took the stand, telling the judge exactly how many days it has been since she last saw her sons.

"About 1,009," Cassini said.

Cassini's sons were taken from her nearly three years ago after her ex, the boys' father, accused Cassini, her eldest son Matthew, and her fiancé, Ryan Londono, of sexually abusing the boys — then 7 and 14 — and livestreaming it for money. All three were cleared of those crimes by the State Attorney's Office after prosecutors said new evidence came to light.

Cassini's attorneys say that evidence points to her ex fabricating the allegations to gain custody of their children. In court, Cassini testified her ex had threatened to do just that in a voicemail he left about a year before the sexual abuse allegations were made.

WATCH BELOW: Mom cleared of child sex crimes still fighting for custody of kids

Boca Raton mom cleared of child sex crimes still fighting for custody of kids

"There was a drunken phone call voicemail that he left me a year prior where he states that if I didn't call him right away, he was going to call the authorities and say that I sexually abused my children," Cassini said.

When asked directly whether she had ever sexually abused her sons, Cassini was unequivocal.

"Never," Cassini said.

Frustration built in the courtroom as DCF attorneys repeatedly objected to testimony from Cassini.

"Very frustrating, because to know the story, you need all the details — the story hones everything together," Cassini said.

Cassini's attorneys argue the Department of Children and Families has not reopened the case that led to her children being taken away, even though new evidence prompted the charges to be dropped.

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Two months ago, Cassini's attorneys sent DCF a letter saying they had already provided the agency "voluminous materials" — including a binder and flash drive — urging the agency to reinvestigate "with some urgency" over concerns for the boys' well-being. In court, DCF admitted it has not done that.

The exchange between the judge and a DCF representative made that clear:

"Is there an open case?" the judge asked.

"No. Open investigations? No," the DCF representative said.

"There are none?" the judge pressed.

"None at this point," the DCF representative said.

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When asked when DCF last had contact with the children, the representative said it would have been when the case was open in 2024.

"It's very disheartening, I wanted to cry, I was holding back a lot of tears," Cassini said.

Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey waited outside the courtroom for DCF attorney Joshua Smith to give a comment. He never came. Hussey called and emailed him — he has not responded.

Despite the delay, Cassini said she remains hopeful.

"I'm still hoping there's a chance for them to make things right," Cassini said. "I trust the judge, I understand her position — she wants to get organized and really be thorough — and I am in it for the long haul."

Her attorney echoed that resolve.

"We are confident in our position and we believe this is a righteous fight Miss Cassini is waging," attorney Matthew Goldberger said.

The follow-up hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m., when both sides are expected to present closing arguments to the judge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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