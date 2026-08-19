Boca Raton mother fights to see her children nearly 3 years after charges were dropped

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Boca Raton mother who spent years fighting criminal charges that were ultimately dropped is now battling in court for the right to see her children again — and a hearing set for Thursday morning could mark a turning point.

Walquria "Kia" Cassini has not seen her two younger sons in nearly three years. An injunction barring her from contact with them was put in place when she was arrested in March 2024, but records show it was never lifted — even after prosecutors dropped all charges against her in October 2025.

WATCH BELOW: Mom cleared of child sex crimes still fighting for custody of kids

Boca Raton mom cleared of child sex crimes still fighting for custody of kids

"I honestly thought that we'd be in a courtroom setting and we would get the 'not guilty' [verdict] and they would come running in," Cassini said. "That everything would just fall into place like they were before, but it doesn't. Once it was said and done, I am now fighting to reverse everything."

Cassini, her eldest son Matthew, and her fiancé, Ryan Londono, were arrested and charged with sexually abusing Cassini's two younger sons and live-streaming the abuse for financial gain — allegations that shocked South Florida. Days before their trial in October 2025, prosecutors dropped the charges, citing new evidence.

"There's still a lot of the stigma that we kind of carry, like, you know, are people judging us? Do they believe us?" Cassini said.

Her attorneys, Matthew Goldberger and Mac Kenzie Sacks, say the allegations grew out of a bitter custody dispute over Thanksgiving 2023. Text messages shared with WPTV by the attorneys show Cassini messaged the boys' father dozens of times on Nov. 26, 2023, demanding to know where her children were after they were not returned following the holiday.

That same day, Cassini called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch.

"Yeah, hi. I was wondering if you can help me with something. My ex, he grabbed the kids for Thanksgiving, and I haven't heard from them since they were picked up. He's supposed to be here days ago, still hasn't shown up. They've missed school. I just don't know who to call," Cassini said in the call.

Body camera footage from that same day shows Marion County deputies responding to the father's home in Ocala after he reported the allegations against Cassini. But hours later, video shows Marion County and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies questioning those claims.

"This was reported to him two days ago, but he didn't call us until tonight. He's more concerned with keeping his kids than he is with the actual allegations," a Marion County deputy said in the footage.

"100%," a PBSO deputy responded.

Despite the dropped charges, records show Cassini's ex still has custody of the boys. Her attorneys say the Florida Department of Children and Families has not reinvestigated the case.

"We were quickly in contact with DCF, saying, 'OK, there was this injunction in place when these individuals were wrongfully arrested, but now that the facts have come out, you need to take a second look at this' … and they haven't done that," Goldberger said.

"It was the most horrible feeling," Cassini said of the separation from her children.

"It's really surprising and really disheartening," Goldberger added.

In a letter to a DCF attorney in West Palm Beach dated two months ago, Goldberger formally requested DCF agree to dissolve the injunctions. He wrote that his co-counsel had, a month earlier, provided DCF "voluminous supporting materials in a binder and a flash drive." Goldberger wrote with "some urgency out of genuine concern for the well-being of the two boys," noting that "since November of 2023 — they have lived in a senior citizen community where they are home schooled by their father and intentionally isolated from the outside world."

When asked whether DCF had done anything to further investigate the claims, Goldberger said no.

"They basically closed their file, and they wiped their..." Goldberger said.

"Their hands clean of the issue, and we feel that they had a duty to ensure that the children are being taken care of," Sacks added.

Investigative reporter Kate Hussey reached out to DCF and the attorney named in the letter. The attorney has not returned calls or emails. DCF says it is looking into the issue but has not provided further comment. Hussey has also spent months trying to reach the father for his side of the story, but he has not responded to any calls or texts.

"Now that the facts have come out, you need to take a second look at this," Goldberger said.

"Based on the fact that now we have proven not only that she is innocent, but really where it all stemmed from," Sacks added.

Cassini says she is prepared to do whatever the court requires to be reunited with her sons.

"If I could have my way, I'd want them to run through that courtroom, those doors," Cassini said. "But I'm willing to do the process, the reunification therapy, whatever is required; I'm willing to do it, even though I think it's unfair and I should just get my child back."

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at Palm Beach County Court.

In March 2026, Cassini filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the detective who investigated the case and the Palm Beach County Sheriff, alleging evidence was fabricated. The sheriff's office says that the deputy is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

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