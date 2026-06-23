Delray Beach business owner accused of $3.7 billion Medicare fraud scheme arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI arrested the owner of a Delray Beach business as part of what federal officials are calling one of the biggest Medicare fraud schemes in the program's history.

Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi, who is listed on Florida business filings as the owner of Sunshine Senior Solutions, was brought to the United States from Turkey to face federal charges of health care fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that he was caught in Cyprus after fleeing the U.S. in 2025.

The FBI's Miami office released photos of Hilmi's arrest from last Friday.

WPTV has been reporting on Sunshine Senior Solutions for over a year. Dozens of seniors from around the United States contacted Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff and said the Delray Beach business was using their information to bill Medicare for urinary catheters and other medical equipment they did not need or receive.

The Department of Justice did not mention Sunshine Senior Solutions by name, but said Hilmi was involved in a $3.7 billion Medicare fraud operation that entailed "false claims for urinary catheters and other durable medical equipment that was never provided."

FBI-Miami

Hilmi's arrest was one of hundreds federal officials announced Tuesday as part of a nationwide effort to stop health care fraud.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz addressed the scope of the problem at a press conference alongside other top Trump administration officials.

"The $100 billion that (Health and Human Services) Secretary Kennedy mentioned is stolen from Medicare and Medicaid — if we were able to just take that out of what's being stolen from Medicare, would double the life expectancy of the Medicare trust fund," Oz said.

Hilmi is the second federal defendant with ties to Sunshine Senior Solutions. Nika Machutadze was arrested earlier this year on money laundering charges and is in jail awaiting trial.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

WPTV Investigates Same scam, different states: Florida couple targeted again by Medicare fraud Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates 'SOPHISTICATED OPERATION': Report details how a business fueled Medicare fraud Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates 'Couldn't be happier': Arrest made in multibillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Reports to Medicare surge against Delray Beach medical supplier Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates 'I want the money stopped': Medicare chief on fraud allegations against company Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Seniors question Medicare charges from this Delray Beach company Jamie Ostroff

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