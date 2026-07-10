Immigration enforcement enters new phase in South Florida, attorneys say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida immigration attorneys are noticing a shift in how federal and local law enforcement are carrying out immigration arrests, with fewer high-profile raids that spark public outrage and raise legal concerns.

The change appears to coincide with Markwayne Mullin replacing Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary in March.

WATCH BELOW: Immigration enforcement enters new phase, attorneys say

Immigration enforcement enters new phase, attorneys say

Renata Castro, an immigration attorney based in Coral Springs, said she has seen the shift firsthand.

"We're definitely seeing more detained cases across our desk," Castro said. "We're definitely seeing a lot more traffic-related detention... and that resulting in an immigration detention."

Castro said the approach under Noem was markedly different.

"What we saw during Kristi Noem's term was a lot of arrests without a warrant, just a big spectacle overall," Castro said.

Lake Worth Beach / Boynton Beach / Lantana ICE arrests Lake Worth bakery owner in targeted operation Michael Hoffman

Immigration attorneys previously questioned the legality of many detentions carried out during Noem's tenure. Castro said she does not have those same questions about the current approach.

"These are arrests without warrants, but still following the safeguards that the law, particularly local law enforcement, has to abide by, and that's why we're seeing an uptick in detention numbers," Castro said.

According to NBC News, ICE arrested 10,000 people over five days this month.

According to data kept by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 24 immigration arrests were conducted in Martin County on Tuesday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirms FDLE was the agency behind the arrests.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted 24 immigration arrests in Martin County on Tuesday.

WPTV has reached out to ICE and FDLE for comment and will update this story when they respond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

