Lake Worth business owner arrested in ICE operation; family, community push back on agency's claims

LAKE WORTH BACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth bakery owner is in federal custody after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him in what the agency is calling a targeted immigration operation — and his family, coworkers, and community members are pushing back on ICE's characterization of the man.

WATCH: Community reacts to ICE arrest of business owner

ICE arrests Lake Worth bakery owner; family disputes the charges

The arrest of Jacob Zapeta Castro happened at a Guatemalan bakery on Lucerne Avenue, just over the train tracks in Lake Worth Beach, on a day that employees say started like any other.

ICE says Zapeta Castro is "a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who has been removed from the United States four times and has an extensive criminal history including illegal re-entry after deportation, multiple DUI arrests, hit and run, and resisting law enforcement."

According to ICE, officers encountered a vehicle associated with Zapeta Castro around 10:30 Wednesday morning. When they attempted to stop him, the agency says he tried to ram an ICE vehicle, then got out, fled, and barricaded himself inside the bakery. Local law enforcement secured the perimeter before he eventually surrendered without any injuries.

ICE added: "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

Gilmer Zapeta, who has worked for Jacob for three years, was at the bakery when he says about 20 officers descended on the location. He described his employer as a good, hardworking man who pays his taxes and provides for his family.

Gilmer recalled what Jacob said as officers moved in.

"The owner decided and said, 'No, if you want me to turn myself in, I didn't do anything. I'm not a criminal, I'm a good person.' He said, 'I'm going to turn myself in. I'd rather they take me than take my workers.'"

As Zapeta Castro was taken into custody, his family watched in tears.

Bystander Harmony Sitton said the arrest was difficult to witness.

"They arrested a hard working man who provides for his family. Horrible."

Felix Rodriguez also came to show his support.

"It's sad to hear that, to hear that. I have to come down to give my support."

Jacob's family, who asked to remain anonymous for their safety, denied that he is a criminal, calling him a hardworking, tax-paying man. They, along with the Guatemalan-Maya Center, claim he had a valid work permit and license.

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