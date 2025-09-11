Hospital violence against health care workers reaches alarming levels in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

More than 1,200 assaults have occurred at 16 hospitals across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast over the past five years, with many targeting hospital staff members who say they fear for their safety at work.

An investigation by our team found law enforcement officers respond to assaults or disturbances at hospitals in our five-county area about three times every day. In the worst cases, these attacks have changed victims' lives forever.

"People are becoming more violent and less tolerant. And more demanding," said Linda Stewart, a former nurse.

Recent violent incidents highlight growing problem

Several high-profile cases demonstrate the severity of the issue:

Larry Ray Bon, a double amputee Army veteran, shot a doctor and fellow veteran at the West Palm Beach VA in 2019. He was later convicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he smuggled a gun in his wheelchair

Kendra Greene, a knife-wielding woman, was arrested in 2023 and is awaiting trial after deputies said she stabbed three nurses and tried to abduct a child from a neonatal unit at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Stephen Scantlebury, a Baker Act patient, was charged with attacking nurse Leelamma Lal in February, leaving her severely injured and nearly blind, which also occurred at HCA Florida Palms West

"It's not just her. It's a systemic problem. Things need to change," said Cindy Joseph, Lal's daughter.

Data reveals troubling trends

Records from a dozen law enforcement agencies show assaults and disturbances at hospitals are common. Analysis of data from 16 hospitals revealed officers responded more than 5,000 times over the last five years for assaults and disturbances.

The number of assaults specifically spiked in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then reached a five-year high in 2024 with 260 assaults at area hospitals.

"I've been kicked, I've been spat at, I've had people throw punches. You're verbally abused every day," said Stewart, who worked as a nurse at two hospitals in Palm Beach County and retired in 2021.

"Over the course of the 25 years that I worked, it just became progressively worse," Stewart said. "I think society is devolving."

Stewart experienced her first workplace scare about 10 years ago when a patient left his room and confronted her.

"And his hands started going towards my throat. That's how close he was to me. And I'm calling, 'help, help, help!' and nobody could hear me," Stewart said.

Luckily, she heard the ding of an elevator, and a doctor stepped in.

"And he put him up against the wall while I called security," Stewart said.

Hospitals implementing new security measures

Mary Mayhew, head of the Florida Hospital Association, which represents more than 350 medical centers throughout the state.

"We certainly have seen it for years in the emergency department, but it has spread throughout the hospital setting," Mayhew said.

She said hospitals are placing workplace safety front and center.

"I have seen a sea change across the state with the number of hospitals now having metal detectors and security entrances. They're closing down other entrances to their building to create that secure environment," Mayhew said.

HCA Hospitals sent WPTV this statement: "We are committed to workplace safety from strengthening physical security and expanding our workplace violence prevention efforts to advocating for change through legislation."

HCA said it uses cameras, metal detectors, 24/7 security and even off-duty officers at some facilities.

However, Mayhew expressed concern about future trends.

"I'm worried about the skyrocketing rates of mental illness and how that is surfacing within our hospital settings," Mayhew said.

Health care workers leaving profession

Attorney Karen Terry, who represents Lal's family, said hospitals can and should do more to increase security.

"Nurses are leaving the field in droves. They are afraid," Terry said.

Since the February attack on Lal, Terry said she has heard from hundreds of nurses, doctors and staffers from hospitals across the country.

"And they all tell me the same thing, and it's a repeated pattern and practice that the hospitals and their chains are putting profits over the safety of their own employees, and people are tired of it," Terry said.

Bihma Ramdass left his job in 2010 after he said two patients attacked him. He's now an organizer for the local nurses union and believes increasing staffing levels would reduce assaults.

"If a patient starts acting out, the more staff he sees, they have a better chance of calming him down," Ramdass said. "Even back in 2001, we were trying to get more staff."

Stewart said more of her former colleagues are counting the days until they can retire, and some are discouraging people from a career in health care.

"How would you like to go to work each day knowing this could happen to you?" Stewart said.

Joseph said while her mother recovers, hospitals have work to do.

"There's going to be more people and more health care workers that get injured if things don't change. I think we need to push for stricter policies (for) the protection of health care workers," Joseph said.

Federal legislation proposed

Two U.S. senators have proposed new legislation called the Save Health Care Workers Act that would make an assault on health care workers a federal crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

HCA Hospitals and other health care systems support the added protections.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.