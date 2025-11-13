Former Riviera Beach police officer avoids jail time in assault case

A former Riviera Beach police officer will serve probation instead of jail time after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon charges stemming from an off-duty incident in 2023.

Russell Byrd was sentenced to one year of probation and signed a commitment never to serve in law enforcement again. The former police sergeant was charged two years ago after police say he struck a man in the head with his service pistol during a confrontation over a suspected package theft.

The incident occurred in October 2023, when Byrd was off-duty and believed a neighbor's package had been stolen. He followed a car he suspected of taking the package, leading to a confrontation in a hotel parking lot where police say Byrd struck Andrew Patterson in the side of the head with his police-issued pistol.

Patterson described the terrifying moment during an interview in March 2024.

"Everything went black for a moment, and I just froze up. I don't know if I was shot or hit," Patterson said.

In court, Byrd wrote a letter of apology to the victim:

Dear Mr. Patterson,



I want to offer my sincere apology for my behavior during our encounter. I regret the way I handled the situation. I misread the situation and used poor judgment, and that is something I've had to face and learn from.



I understand that my conduct caused you harm. That was never my intent, but intent doesn't change the impact. I take full responsibility for what happened and for the example I failed to set.



I've spent time reflecting on that moment and on what it means to act with patience, and restraint. I am committed to carrying those lessons forward and to being someone who contributes to healing, not conflict.



Respectfully,

Russell Byrd

Patterson accepted both the apology and the plea deal that allowed Byrd to avoid prison time.

