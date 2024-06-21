Former Riviera Beach police sergeant arrested, faces charge of aggravated battery with a weapon

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A former Riviera Beach police sergeant was arrested after he struck a man in the head with a pistol during a confrontation last year.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office charged former Riviera Beach Police Sgt. Russell Byrd with aggravated battery with a weapon.

Byrd was booked at the Palm Beach County jail Thursday night.

WPTV Investigates Riviera Beach police sergeant accused of striking man with pistol Dave Bohman

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that Byrd has resigned from the department.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman reported in March that Byrd was temporarily removed from street patrol while the department conducted an internal affairs investigation.

Bohman spoke with Andrew Patterson, the man who was struck by Byrd during the Oct. 2, 2023, incident.

WPTV Andrew Patterson (right) speaks to WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman about the incident involving former Riviera Beach Police Sgt. Russell Byrd.

A police report said Byrd "armed with a firearm, reacted and struck Patterson with the firearm along the left side of his face."

"It's a traumatizing experience I went through mentally," Patterson told Bohman. "That's something I'll always live with because if that gun would have gone off, he could have taken my life."

Riviera Beach Chief Michael Coleman released the following statement Friday regarding the arrest: