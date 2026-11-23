New research shows Florida law enforcement agencies could earn more than $1 billion in federal funding through next year for helping the Department of Homeland Security with immigration enforcement operations — far beyond what any other state could receive for its participation.

Since February 2025, every law enforcement agency in Florida is required to have a 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agreement allows state and local law enforcement officers to conduct immigration enforcement activities on ICE's behalf. The 287(g) program has been around for 30 years.

"(It's) basically a program that if someone came into the jail, then the jail could run their information through an immigration database and alert ICE if they had an immigration detainer or some civil immigration issue, and then ICE could come and pick them up," said Felicity Rose, vice president of research and policy at fwd.us, a bipartisan advocacy organization that focuses on immigration and criminal justice.

Rose and her team have been tracking the Trump administration's use of 287(g) agreements. They recently published a report using public and leaked records to estimate how much money local law enforcement agencies are getting from ICE in exchange for participating in 287(g).

"Those partnerships are both sending billions of dollars to state and local law enforcement with very little oversight," Rose said.

I asked Rose for her data on each sheriff's office in our five-county viewing area. In Palm Beach County, the report estimates more than $16 million in available funding for fiscal year 2026. In Martin County, the estimate is nearly $1.8 million, along with $5.3 million in St. Lucie County, $1.7 million in Okeechobee County and $880,000 in Indian River County.

Where does that money come from?

"After the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the summer of 2025 passed, they gave $191 billion to (the U.S. Department of Homeland Security). One thing they decided to do with that was start paying people who signed up for the task force model," Rose explained.

ICE breaks down its 287(g) task force payment structure on its website: initial stipends of $100,000, plus $7,500 per credentialed officer. Then, quarterly stipends of $15,000 per officer per quarter. That's on top of salary reimbursement for officers' time working immigration enforcement, plus "quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens."

"That money led to a major change in the number of agencies signing up and, very importantly, the number of arrests that they were making," Rose said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tracks 287(g) arrests throughout the state. Their data states that since August 2025, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had 361, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office carried out 37, Indian River County had 38 and St. Lucie County had 15. The Martin County Sheriff's Office had 1,095 287(g) arrests.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office declined an interview for this story, but Sheriff John Budensiek spoke to us in December 2025 about accepting funding to help with immigration detention.

"I don't think our taxpayers should be taxed again. I think the federal government, if they're going to use us as a tool, should pay for their portion of that," Budensiek said.

A spokeswoman for MCSO told me in a statement that "The Martin County Sheriff's Office has not conducted any recent immigration enforcement operations under the 287(g) program. Individuals without lawful immigration status who are arrested on local criminal charges in Martin County are booked into the Martin County Jail. The number of those bookings is substantially lower than the figure you cited."

Mariana Blanco and her team at the Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach have also been tracking immigration arrests and working with the families impacted by them.

"When you begin monetizing these arrests, now you lose sight of the protection of the people, and that's exactly what we're seeing," Blanco said.

She tells me she's noticed a change in how and where those arrests have happened in recent months in Palm Beach County.

"So they're not just taking the driver in the vehicle; they're taking the passengers as well," Blanco said.

"When (people) called to report crimes, (deputies) have been arresting them because of their — due to their immigration status," Blanco said.

I asked her if the person who called to report the crime gets arrested, and she confirmed that they do.

I asked Blanco whether she worries about the impact that will have on crime overall in Lake Worth.

"Crime has been heavily under-reported in Lake Worth and I know that because PBSO has asked us for help in ... giving a sense of security for the people to report crimes," Blanco said. "We said, well, respectfully, we don't trust you, and so how would we tell the people that they could trust you?"

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office didn't respond to my requests for comment.

The fwd.us report estimates law enforcement agencies across Florida could be eligible for a total of up to $1.4 billion through fiscal year 2027 from the federal government. The report also estimates that Florida has deputized 9,021 law enforcement officers under the 287(g) task force model and conducted 15,164 arrests since January 2025.

To compare, the report shows Texas, the state believed to be eligible for the second-highest payday through 287(g), is estimated to qualify for roughly $421 million through FY 2027. The state is estimated to have deputized 4,082 officers and conducted 9,138 arrests through the program (although Rose noted that Florida provides more data on 287(g) than other states).

I filed public records requests with our five local sheriff's offices to see how they were spending that money, beyond reimbursement for deputies' time. Those requests are still pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

