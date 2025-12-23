Florida sheriff’s offices receive millions in immigration enforcement equipment

Local law enforcement agencies across Florida are set to receive millions of dollars in state funding for immigration enforcement equipment and gear.

The funding comes from the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, making sheriff’s offices across the state eligible to receive up to $1 million each.

Last Wednesday, Martin County was among dozens of agencies approved for funding.

“As a sheriff, I don’t think our taxpayers should be taxed again,” said Martin County Sheriff’s John Budenseik. “I think the federal government, if they’re gonna use this as a tool, should pay for their portion and that’s why we asked for that money.”

According to state records, Martin County was approved for $738,451.35, Indian River County for $93,344.45, St. Lucie County for $998,602.39 and Palm Beach County for $994,373.50.

The funding will be used to purchase equipment like camera systems, tasers, handcuffs, detention beds, pepper spray and radios.

Sheriff Budensiek says his funding is primarily being utilized for the jail.

“The equipment that we requested is not for us to go out and chase illegal immigrants; it’s for us to facilitate a better process within our jail,” said Budenseik.

His office is also requesting a more than $271,000 rapid DNA machine, which he says can help solve crimes.

“If somebody comes in and they committed a rape in California, they left DNA behind, they now can come into our jail and that DNA machine can get sent out and get set in the database and we can make a proper identification,” said Budenseik.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congresswoman Lois Frankel encouraged people to speak out against immigration enforcement and those being wrongfully detained.

“What we have is ice ripping people off our streets. Separating families, disrupting businesses, disrupting lives,” said Frankel. “We need more of a pushback, but there is a lot of bullying going on, taking grants away, taking money away, increasing actual the action we don’t want.”

Sheriff Budenseik said the current funding for detention bed space is not enough but they will renegotiate with enforcement and removal operations in the future.