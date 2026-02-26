Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWPTV Investigates

Actions

Florida bill targeting domestic violence repeat offenders advances in the Florida legislature

House Bill 277 would impose harsher penalties on repeat offenders, require GPS monitoring and create a victim alert system
House Bill 277 Representative Debra Tendrich.png
Florida Channel
House Bill 277 Representative Debra Tendrich.png
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida bill aimed at strengthening protections for domestic violence victims is one step closer to becoming law.

House Bill 277, introduced by Rep. Debra Tendrich (D - Lake Worth), would change the way Florida law enforcement handles domestic violence cases. The House Judiciary Committee voted 18-0 Thursday morning to send the bill to the full House.

The legislation calls for harsher penalties for repeat offenders, GPS monitoring for offenders with protective orders against them, an alert system for victims, and other reforms designed to make it easier for victims to leave abusive situations.

We have been closely tracking House Bill 277 since it was introduced.

Read more of WPTV's coverage regarding House Bill 277 and the stories of survivors who inspired the bill below:

Jennie Ca

WPTV Investigates

Florida advances domestic violence reform bill driven by survivors

Jamie Ostroff
Jennie Ca

WPTV Investigates

Florida advances domestic violence reform bill driven by survivors

Jamie Ostroff
Jennie Carter

WPTV Investigates

Florida House advances comprehensive domestic violence reform bill

Jamie Ostroff

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.