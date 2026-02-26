Florida bill targeting domestic violence repeat offenders advances in the Florida legislature

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida bill aimed at strengthening protections for domestic violence victims is one step closer to becoming law.

House Bill 277, introduced by Rep. Debra Tendrich (D - Lake Worth), would change the way Florida law enforcement handles domestic violence cases. The House Judiciary Committee voted 18-0 Thursday morning to send the bill to the full House.

The legislation calls for harsher penalties for repeat offenders, GPS monitoring for offenders with protective orders against them, an alert system for victims, and other reforms designed to make it easier for victims to leave abusive situations.

We have been closely tracking House Bill 277 since it was introduced.

Read more of WPTV's coverage regarding House Bill 277 and the stories of survivors who inspired the bill below:

WPTV Investigates Florida advances domestic violence reform bill driven by survivors Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Florida advances domestic violence reform bill driven by survivors Jamie Ostroff