Florida House advances comprehensive domestic violence reform bill to protect victims

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida House subcommittee unanimously approved legislation Wednesday that would strengthen protections for domestic violence victims and increase penalties for repeat offenders, marking a significant step forward for comprehensive reform.

House Bill 277, filed by Rep. Debra Tendrich, D-Lake Worth, passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee with a 16-0 vote. The bill aims to close gaps in the current system that advocates say leave victims vulnerable to continued abuse.

"This bill is very personal to me," Tendrich told the subcommittee. "Thirteen years ago, I left a domestic violence situation. That decision brought me to Florida with a suitcase, my daughter and $15 in my pocket."

Tendrich told WPTV she spoke with other survivors to craft the legislation, including Jennie Carter of West Palm Beach. Carter's ex-husband killed both of their children in 2006 when he locked them in their house and set it on fire.

WPTV first highlighted Carter's story in December, when the bill was filed.

"I live every day with the silence, the pain, the missing hugs, and the sound of my children calling me mommy or saying 'I love you,'" Carter said, during her remarks to the subcommittee in Tallahassee. "House Bill 277 has the power to protect and save lives for the sake of future victims, for the sake of children who deserved to grow up safe."

The bill includes several key provisions designed to strengthen victim protections. It would increase penalties for repeat domestic violence offenders and provide for electronic monitoring of offenders who have protective orders against them. The legislation also includes reforms aimed at making it easier for victims to escape abusive situations.

"For many abusers, an injunction is a piece of paper and nothing more," Tendrich said.

Since Tendrich filed the legislation, the U.S. Department of Defense added language addressing military protective orders.

"Military protective orders are very limited, which means they are not enforceable in civilian life," Tendrich told WPTV in an interview Thursday. "What this bill does would allow the individuals to take— the victim to take that military protective order and actually use that as evidence in securing an injunction for protection in civilian life."

The subcommittee's unanimous support drew praise from members who encouraged colleagues to co-sponsor the legislation.

"I want to encourage all of us to cosponsor this bill. This is tremendous," said Rep. Doug Bankson, R-Orange County.

The bill still must clear three more committees before reaching the full House for a vote. Despite the legislative hurdles ahead, Tendrich expressed optimism about the bill's prospects.

"This is actually providing power and turning pain into policy. And I just know that this legislative body sees the importance and significance of that, and so we're going to see this through to the finish," Tendrich said.

