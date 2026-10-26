Detainees allege abusive, unconstitutional conditions inside 'Deportation Depot' immigration facility

SANDERSON, Fla. — Civil rights advocates are investigating what they call abusive conditions inside a state-run immigration detention facility, telling me they've received a surge of complaints after the Everglades detention camp known as "Alligator Alcatraz" closed over the summer.

When Alligator Alcatraz shut down over the summer, it didn't end Florida's involvement in immigration detention. There's a second state-run facility that's been open for a year — in a former prison about 50 minutes west of Jacksonville. Because its location is less controversial than the Everglades, it's flown largely under the radar. But now, detainees are speaking up about the alleged horrors inside what state officials have dubbed "Deportation Depot."

"It's insane. There's no other word [to describe the situation] than insanity. Just how bad these conditions were," said a man who asked that we hide his face and refer to him by his middle name, Ryan.

He fears being publicly identified could jeopardize his still-pending immigration case.

"I'm happy to be here, and I'm grateful, and obviously I'm gonna do everything I can to complete my immigration journey, and hopefully I can put this behind me," Ryan said.

I learned from the American Civil Liberties Union and confirmed through federal court records and local news reports that Ryan was detained by immigration authorities in late February and sent to the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, where he spent four months.

According to the most recent ICE detention data from July, roughly a thousand migrant men are housed at Baker. The ACLU put the number even higher, at about 1,200, during Ryan's stay.

"They were businessmen, entrepreneurs, paramedics, people that had been in the military. It was just, it was just everyone," Ryan said.

Ryan told me about 100 people in his dorm, with four working toilets and four working showers.

He described the bathrooms as filthy, toiletries as scarce, and extreme heat as a persistent problem.

"We had one small AC unit in the corner of the room, which didn't work because the windows were smashed open anyway and kind of had been left broken," Ryan said. "We had black mold, brown mold. Like I said, those infestations of creatures. We had spiders, fire ants, cockroaches, bugs of all description."

On Oct. 8, the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and Americans for Immigrant Justice sent a demand letter decrying the alleged conditions inside Baker to the state of Florida, the federal government, and the private contractors that operate the facility.

The letter describes conditions matching Ryan's account. The facility was closed as a correctional complex five years ago and sat empty until it reopened for immigration detention in 2025.

The letter said it never had proper air conditioning, noting that the lack of adequate cooling results in temperatures of 98 degrees or higher during the daytime in the summer — well above the 88-degree threshold that significantly increases the risk of illness and death.

Read full letter:

Ryan blames the squalor for the illness and infections he says swept through the detention center.

"I very quickly started to get ill, and I'm normally not going to get sick very easily. I'm very active," Ryan said.

He told me he developed multiple infections on his feet and fungal infections in both ears.

"I'm a 29-year-old man, and I fainted and passed out for the first time ever in my life in this facility," Ryan said. "I just remember waking up on the floor and people surrounding me, and they're banging on the window trying to get the guard's attention."

Ryan told me doctors at a nearby hospital diagnosed him with an enlarged heart. I was not able to independently confirm Ryan's diagnosis, as Ryan claims guards took his medical paperwork and never returned it to him.

Here's what Ryan claimed a medical employee told him when he got back to Baker:

"Oh yeah, here's a basic painkiller and a bottle of water. If you have any more issues, feel free to put in a sick request, and we'll get round to you when we see you," Ryan said.

The letter details an account matching Ryan's experience:

"In another disturbing example, a 29-year-old reported that after being detained at BCI for about a month, he passed out one morning and fell to the ground. When he awoke, other detained people told him that he had been unconscious for six or seven minutes, and that no Facility staff made any effort to check on him during that time. Two other detained people, former paramedics, ran over to help him, while GEO Officers just yelled at him for ruining their morning. Shortly after fainting, he developed significant chest pain, and GEO Officers only agreed to call an ambulance after he and other detained people pleaded for help. At the emergency room, doctors ran numerous tests and diagnosed him with an enlarged heart. They told him that he needed to carefully monitor his stress levels and blood pressure. The BCI officers took his hospital medical records, which he never received. When he returned to BCI, he verbally relayed the hospital’s report to the CDR Health nurse, an APRN, who advised him that they were not worried about his heart and that his condition was simply caused by dehydration. The nurse documented “dehydration” as the cause of his fainting episode in his BCI medical records, despite the hospital’s tests and the doctor’s diagnosis."

Medical neglect is just one of several allegations Ryan made that are also detailed in the 21-page demand letter. The advocacy groups wrote that they have conducted dozens of interviews with people currently or recently detained at the facility, their loved ones, and attorneys representing people detained there, and that those interviews confirm the widespread abuses occurring there.

The letter identifies seven categories of abuse: life-threatening medical neglect; lack of adequate food and clean drinking water; excessive, life-threatening heat; squalid, unsanitary, and unsafe living conditions; deprivation of necessities for physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, such as sleep, family visitation, and outdoor recreation; verbal and physical abuse and retaliation; and lack of access to the courts and to confidential communications with attorneys.

On food and water, the letter alleges that the facility fails to provide people detained there with enough nutritious food, with detained people reporting receiving only "extremely small, infant-sized food portions that are not filling" and lacking adequate protein or nutrients. It states that people are losing dangerous amounts of weight, citing examples including one person who lost 29 pounds in less than two months and another who lost 44 pounds over seven months. On water, it alleges that the facility is failing to provide adequate access to clean drinking water, that most of the time the only drinking water available is from the dorms' visibly rusty water fountains, and that newly detained people are quickly warned not to drink from those fountains because many have gotten sick from drinking that water.

Ryan said he and other detainees often spent part of their brief mealtimes drinking as much water as they could from the cafeteria, which he said provided clean drinking water.

"You had no alternative sometimes than just to kind of take your chances with the water (in the dorm)," Ryan said. "It had a very strong metallic taste, and as soon as it settled in your stomach, it felt like something was kicking and punching your stomach."

"It's very much a cruel facility that's designed to deny people every aspect of humanity and decency and dignity, and is designed to make people physically weak, mentally weak, and just pressured to agree to the point— where they agree to self deportation," said ACLU attorney Amy Godshall, who wrote the letter.

The letter alleges that this pressure is deliberate, stating there is evidence of a deliberate effort to make immigration detention unbearable so that people abandon their rights and accept departure or removal, and that whether intentional or not, these abusive living conditions are punitive and unconstitutional. Ryan told me he was pulled aside on three or four occasions by guards and asked to sign forms consenting to his deportation.

"The question that a lot of us had is, well, if we were deportable, then why would we have to sign this document to make us deportable?" Ryan said.

I sent detailed questions about the allegations to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, and all three private contractors named in the letter. FDEM and two of the three contractors did not respond.

The Boca Raton-based GEO Group declined comment and referred me back to FDEM, even though my questions to them pointed to specific allegations from the letter that their employees pepper-sprayed, isolated, and verbally abused detainees.

“The ACLU should just change its name. It’s clear they only care about illegal aliens—not Americans," an ICE spokesperson said in response to my questions.

The spokesperson noted that “Baker Correctional Institution is a state-run facility," but said, “Another day and there’s more blatantly FALSE claims that illegal aliens in ICE detention are mistreated, underfed, and not provided adequate medical care."

"Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE," the ICE spokesperson said. "Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now."

The ACLU's letter demands that if the facility does not comply with 2026 ICE National Detention Standards and the Constitution, "ICE should immediately end its use of Baker as an immigration detention facility."

When I asked Godshall whether she thought she was asking for a lot, she replied: "I don't think we're asking for enough here."

As for Ryan, he still doesn't know what secured his release in July.

"The guy sat me down. I'll never forget what he said. He goes, 'Oh, congratulations, man! You beat us.' I'm like, 'What?'" Ryan said. "It felt like I was part of some kind of weird game show where, at the end of it all, they're going to come out and say, 'Surprise! We got you!' You know, because it was horrific."

Ryan said his health has improved since he's gotten out of detention; he hasn't had any infections or cardiac issues, he's put weight back on, and the color returned to his hair after he says it began to gray at Baker. He's now keeping a low public profile until his immigration case is settled.

"It's just a giant stress and it's just I don't know realistically I don't know how I can prevent that, other than just you know seeing my immigration journey through," Ryan said.

Ryan said he finds comfort and support in his friends and in his church.

"When I pray, I think about the people that are still in there."