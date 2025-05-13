A nightmare St. Lucie County won’t forget: Investigation finds victims left in tornado rubble overnight

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The EF3 tornado that took six lives and injured dozens of others in the Spanish Lakes Country Club community on Oct. 9, 2024, is a nightmare St. Lucie County will never forget.

Now, a WPTV investigation uncovered that victims were left behind in the rubble overnight.

We're demanding answers from the official in charge of the scene at the time of the tragedy, former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Investigative reporter Kate Hussey has spent months filing public records requests, digging through documents and asking the tough questions.

