PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Last week, I found myself in one of Palm Beach County's most charming spots – Downtown Palm Beach Gardens – where the heart of the community beats strong.

One of the things that really stood out during my visit was spending time around the lake. The atmosphere was relaxing, but it was also full of energy. As I walked along the path, I couldn't help but notice the crowds gathering around the carousel. The brightly colored horses spun to the sound of cheerful music as children laughed and waved to their parents. It brought back memories of simpler times and added a playful charm to the afternoon.

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WHERE'S WALTER? Taking a stroll in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Around the lake, there was a steady stream of moms pushing strollers – and that's where I got to meet an incredible group of families. Stroller Society Co. meets twice a week, and Downtown Gardens has become one of their signature spots. This amazing community gets together regularly for exercise and fun for the kids, and it felt like one of those places where families naturally come together to spend quality time.

I joined them as they walked a mile or two through the area, strollers in tow, before letting the kids loose to play while the parents enjoyed some well-deserved coffee. I had the chance to meet some wonderful families, including little Antonio, a 20-month-old "water boy" and true Florida kid who was clearly in his element. His mom explained why they love this central location so much – it draws families from Jupiter all the way to West Palm Beach, and the area is perfectly designed for strollers with that amazing splash pad as the crown jewel.

But what struck me most was learning about the deeper purpose behind these gatherings. As one mom shared with me, "During your stroller years you just kind of need to re-find you as mom." These meetups aren't just about exercise or getting the kids out – they're about building connections and finding your tribe during one of life's biggest transitions.

I'll admit, I haven't been on a carousel in longer than I can remember, and I was definitely dizzy afterward – but what fun! Watching these kids light up, hearing their laughter, and seeing the genuine friendships forming between the parents reminded me why community matters so much.

I found myself slowing down just to take it all in. Between the peaceful water, the palm trees swaying in the breeze, and the happy sounds of kids on the carousel, it was easy to see why Palm Beach Gardens has such a welcoming, family-friendly feel. It wasn't just another shopping destination—it felt like the heart of the community, where people gathered to enjoy the day, whether they were shopping, exercising, or simply making memories with their families.

Every week, we'll be exploring new corners of our area, and I'm excited to see what other hidden treasures and inspiring stories we'll uncover.