BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The moment I pulled into Holiday Everglades Park, I could feel the excitement building.

I had signed up to learn how to catch Burmese pythons ahead of the Florida Python Challenge, and I couldn't wait to learn what it really takes to track one of Florida's most infamous invasive species. Instead of just watching videos online, I was finally going to hear from the experts and get hands-on experience.

WATCH:

WHERE'S WALTER? Learning how to catch Burmese pythons in the Everglades

Our instructors wasted no time explaining why Burmese pythons have become such a serious problem in the Everglades. They talked about how these massive snakes prey on native wildlife, disrupting one of the world's most unique ecosystems. It quickly became clear that this wasn't about trophies or adventure—it was about conservation and protecting Florida's natural resources. The training focused heavily on safety, proper identification, and the humane handling of invasive pythons, just like the official Florida Python Challenge training emphasizes.

Then came the part I had been looking forward to the most—learning the capture techniques. Watching experienced handlers demonstrate how to safely approach, control, and secure a large python was fascinating. They stressed that every movement has a purpose and that confidence comes from training, not taking unnecessary risks. Seeing these professionals work made me appreciate just how strong and unpredictable these snakes can be.

Being surrounded by the Everglades only added to the experience. Airboats buzzed across the marsh, alligators rested along the shoreline, and birds circled overhead. It reminded me that this incredible ecosystem is worth protecting and that every invasive python removed can make a difference for native wildlife.

By the end of the day, I left Holiday Everglades Park with far more knowledge than I arrived with. I gained a deeper respect for the men and women who spend countless hours searching the Everglades, often at night, looking for snakes that are masters of camouflage.

This class wasn't just educational—it gave me a firsthand look at the dedication required to help preserve one of America's most remarkable wilderness areas.