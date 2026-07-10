Where's Walter? Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse offers 165 years of history with breathtaking views

JUPITER, Fla. — Standing at the base of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, I couldn't help but admire its striking red brick tower rising high above the inlet.

Built in 1860, the lighthouse has guided countless ships along Florida's Atlantic coast for more than 165 years, and seeing it in person made me appreciate just how much history is packed into this landmark.

WATCH BELOW: Where's Walter? Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse offers 165 years of history

Where's Walter? Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse offers 165 years of history

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The 105-step climb to the top was well worth every step.

As I made my way up the narrow spiral staircase, I imagined the lighthouse keepers who climbed these same stairs night after night, keeping the powerful Fresnel lens shining for mariners.

Reaching the gallery, I was rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views.

The Atlantic Ocean stretched endlessly to the east, while the turquoise waters of the Jupiter Inlet met the Loxahatchee and Indian rivers below.

Boats glided through the channel, and the sea breeze made the warm Florida morning feel perfect.

After the climb, I took time to explore the museum grounds.

Walking among the restored historic buildings, I learned about the lighthouse's fascinating past — from its construction before the Civil War to its years as an active Coast Guard station.