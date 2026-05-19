WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, May 20, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches remain locked into a classic early summer weather pattern this week with warm temperatures, breezy beaches, dangerous rip currents, and scattered afternoon storms focused mainly inland.

Persistent easterly winds off the Atlantic will continue through the work week and into the weekend, keeping beach communities slightly cooler while also producing rough surf and life-threatening rip currents along the coastline.

A high rip current risk remains in place through Wednesday evening, and entering the water is strongly discouraged. Beachgoers should follow all posted warning flags and swim only near lifeguards if entering the surf.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue developing each afternoon as the Atlantic sea breeze pushes inland and collides with the Gulf breeze farther west across the peninsula.

For the Treasure Coast, most coastal communities including Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Jupiter, and Boca Raton likely stay mainly dry through much of the daytime hours, while the highest rain chances focus farther inland toward:

western St. Lucie County

inland Martin County

Lake Okeechobee

interior South Florida

Storms that develop may produce:



frequent lightning

gusty winds

heavy downpours



Rain coverage remains fairly spotty through the work week, but moisture gradually increases heading into the weekend, allowing storm chances to increase slightly area-wide.

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Temperatures remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows staying in the 70s. Heat index values will continue climbing into the 90s, with a moderate heat risk expected now through Friday.