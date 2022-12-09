Plenty of sunshine, low rain chances this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with some patchy fog for the morning drive.

Friday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, abundant sunshine, and a few spotty coastal showers.

Friday evening, mid 70s under mostly clear skies and no weather issues for those Friday night plans.

For the weekend through Monday, cool to start the day with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but a quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 80s. Abundant sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tuesday through Thursday, a weak front moves in but stalls out. A few showers possible with the front, but don't expect a cool down. Highs staying in the low 80s.