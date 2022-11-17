Cooler change in South Florida with morning temps in the 60s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday morning, a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and no weather issues for the morning drive.

Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies for Palm Beach County and more sunshine towards the Treasure Coast. A bit breezy near the coast today, too. We should be rain-free throughout the day.

Friday, a refreshing day in store with low humidity. We'll start the day on the chilly and crisp side with morning lows in the low to mid 60s, then afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few coastal showers are possible, but rain chances stay low.

Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Comfortable weather with the humidity staying in check. A few isolated showers possible as a front starts to move in, but the front will lack sufficient moisture.

Sunday, breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better chance of seeing showers with the front nearby.

Next week, the front lingers across the area, keeping the weather pattern a little unsettled and scattered showers remain in the forecast. Highs in the low 80s.