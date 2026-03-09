2 shot, 1 dead in St. Lucie County, sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died after two people were shot Monday morning in St. Lucie County after some sort of argument, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Northlake Drive.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men lying in the grass at the location.

The other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

"From what we understand, both individuals were at another house where an argument of some kind ensued. The suspect pulled out what we believe to be a handgun and shot the victim in the shoulder," Del Toro said.

The sheriff said the man who was shot then took off back to his house and was chased by the suspect, and a "wresting match" ensued where the firearm exchanged hands and then the suspect was fatally shot.

"It could possibly be a self-defense type of a case, but it is very early right now (in the investigation)," Del Toro said.

The sheriff said the men involved were in their 20s. Shell casings were found at various locations, according to Del Toro.

It's unclear what sparked the argument. Detectives are talking to neighbors and possible witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the sheriff's office if they can help in the investigation.

Del Toro said there was no threat to the community.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.