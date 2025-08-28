Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Are we expecting rain this Labor Day weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stalled front is lingering over Florida, triggering some coastal showers early this morning.

With the daytime heat colliding with the sea breeze, we are going to see more storms trigger today than we've had the past couple of days. Expect highs of 92 degrees.

This holiday weekend will be very humid, with highs around 90 degrees. Expect some scattered storms that could impact your weekend plans as as a couple of low-pressure systems move across South Florida from the Gulf.

This wetter pattern will last at least throughout mid-week. Strong storms are possible during this pattern, especially on Tuesday.

The tropics are remaining quiet for the next couple of days. Soon, a tropical wave will emerge off the west African coast, and gradual development of this wave is expected next week as it tracks westward across the Atlantic.

