Windy weather continues, low rain chances this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 3, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Nov. 3, 2023.PNG
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 05:45:44-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another windy day on tap for Friday. 

A wind advisory is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County where winds will be 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. There is also a small craft advisory and a high risk of rip currents for the entire coast.

Warmer afternoon as high temperatures warms up into the lower 80s. Expect more sunshine this Friday. A few light showers or drizzles are also possible, but are quick movers.

More clouds are building later Friday into the evening as an area of moisture lifts northward from South Florida and the Caribbean.

It will still be breezy, but winds are gradually dropping as more moisture comes in this weekend. This will produce the chance for isolated passing showers. No washout is expected, but it will be warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs warm up to the low and mid 80s this weekend with more humid conditions. Boating conditions expected to improve this weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, the tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea still has a chance to develop, but that chance is low, which is good. However, this area will still bring tropical downpours to Central America this weekend.

