WHAT TO EXPECT: Will our cool, dry weather stick around this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds are brisk for the next few days and out of the northeast. That strong onshore wind is causing hazardous boating conditions and rough surf.

A high surf advisory is in effect with large breaking waves of over 7 feet at the beach and very rough coastal waters with seas around 7 to 10 feet.

Also, the king tides continue through early next week, so a coastal flood advisory is in effect. Expect tidal flooding in low lying areas along the coast, as well as beach erosion possible.

Rain chances are 20% to 30% Friday through Sunday since a light shower or drizzle is possible along the breeze.

Temperatures will rebound to the low and mid 80s by Friday afternoon and will stay there with windy conditions this weekend. Passing showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic that will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by Friday and move across the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

This area is likely to remain a weak low-pressure system and not develop.

Also, a front remains stationary over the Bahamas and Cuba, keeping the disturbance away from Florida.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a medium for development and will impact Central America during the next few days, bringing heavy rain from Nicaragua to Honduras and Belize to Guatemala.