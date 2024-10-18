TROPICS UPDATE: 2 areas, but neither a concern for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into the weekend, here is the latest on two areas the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching for possible tropical development.

First, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by Friday and move across the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

This area is likely to remain a weak low pressure system and not develop.

Also, a front remains stationary over the Bahamas and Cuba, keeping the disturbance away from Florida.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a medium for development and will impact Central America during the next few days, bringing heavy rain from Nicaragua to Honduras and Belize to Guatemala.

"Not a concern for the U.S., including Florida. So that's some good news for us," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.