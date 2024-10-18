Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TROPICS UPDATE: 2 areas, but neither a concern for Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of Oct. 18, 2024.
TROPICS 10-18-24.jpg
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into the weekend, here is the latest on two areas the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching for possible tropical development.

First, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by Friday and move across the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

This area is likely to remain a weak low pressure system and not develop.

tropics 2.jpg

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Also, a front remains stationary over the Bahamas and Cuba, keeping the disturbance away from Florida.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a medium for development and will impact Central America during the next few days, bringing heavy rain from Nicaragua to Honduras and Belize to Guatemala.

TROPICS 10-18-24.jpg

"Not a concern for the U.S., including Florida. So that's some good news for us," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop machine cranking up

James Wieland