What to expect for Friday's weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will feature mostly dry weather and very pleasant conditions. Mostly to partly sunny skies and little less humidity around. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

Over the weekend there will be some clouds around Saturday and a few showers as a weak frontal boundary approach. Highs in the low-mid 80s and a bit breezy.

Sunday we will feel a drop in humidity, and the breeze will pick up. Some high clouds stick around so it'll be very filtered sunshine and feel like a fall day. only very isolated rain chances.

Next week tropical moisture will make a run back northward, increasing humidity and rain chances. The wind will also pick up again as strong high pressure builds to the north. Strong onshore winds will persist most of next week making for rough ocean and beach conditions again.

In the tropics there is nothing highlighted at the moment; however, conditions will be favorable in the Caribbean in about a week and some models do have some development so something to keep an eye on but no threat right now.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

