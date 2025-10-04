Wet, windy weekend: flooding concerns and dangerous beach conditions in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stormy stretch of weather is setting up across Florida this weekend, and it’s bringing a mix of heavy rain, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding concerns.

Moisture streaming in from the Atlantic will keep showers and storms in the forecast today and Sunday. Some of these will be heavy at times, especially near the coast.

Flood Watches remain in effect for coastal counties, where repeated downpours could lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas and spots along the Intracoastal.

King tides are also adding to the risk, with water levels running higher than normal and making it harder for rainfall to drain away.

While rainfall totals today may stay in the 1–2 inch range for most, isolated spots could see 3–4 inches, especially if storms train over the same areas.

Conditions could become wetter into Sunday as a weak low near the Bahamas drifts closer, pumping more moisture into the region.

Even if you’re not seeing downpours overhead, the coastline will feel the brunt of this pattern. Large breaking waves of 5–8 feet, high surf, and numerous life-threatening rip currents will continue through the weekend.

Minor to moderate beach erosion is also possible, especially around high tide.

Small Craft Advisories remain in place, with seas running as high as 7–12 feet offshore. Boating and swimming are strongly discouraged.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue into early next week, though the exact timing of when drier air arrives is uncertain. Models suggest some improvement by Tuesday or Wednesday, but breezy onshore winds and spotty showers may linger.

Another strong high pressure system is forecast to build over the eastern U.S. mid-week, which could keep the winds up and potentially bring another round of rain later in the week.