Wet Wednesday: Tropical moisture streaming over Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock in the deep moisture for the rest of the week and weekend.

Expect afternoon storms that are capable of producing flooding rain and gusty winds again Wednesday and every afternoon through the weekend.

High temperatures will top the upper 80s for the rest of the week. The Harvest Full Moon happens this Friday and will be the last Super Moon of 2023. Because of this, there can be flooding during high tide times along the coast.

Meanwhile, a disturbance located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is moving west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It will strengthen into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Rina in the next day or so.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe will remain a tropical storm, but is forecast to downgrade to a depression by Friday as it stays over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic to the north of the Leeward Islands with no threat to Florida.