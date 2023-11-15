Wet and windy Wednesday, flooding possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A windy and wet Wednesday as a non-tropical low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico sends ample moisture our way.

Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with the worst of the weather Wednesday evening and night.

Rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. A flood watch has been issued for parts of Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties until Thursday.

Areas near coastal Palm Beach County could see 3 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.

Those under the flood watch along the Treasure Coast could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches possible.

With winds picking up over the next few days, it will be dangerous on the water. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory remain up through Thursday as well as a coastal flood advisory on the Treasure Coast.

Thursday, showers and storms with windy conditions. The flooding threat continues Thursday with saturated ground. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday, highs in the low 80s with some showers as moisture wraps around the low. Highs in the low 80s.

For the weekend, a cool front passes and drier air pushes in. We'll see mostly sunny skies with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s with rain chances increasing by Tuesday.

In the tropics, a tropical depression could form late this week while an area of disturbed weather moves from the Caribbean Sea and across eastern Cuba and Hispaniola, but the chance is decreasing.

The low pressure that moves over South Florida Wednesday has a chance to organize once it gets into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, but it's a low chance.