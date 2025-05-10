Weekend warmth followed by stormy skies and near-record heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly cloudy skies and warm this Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s with breezy winds from the southeast.

Minimal rain chances this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible near our inland communities and Lake Okeechobee later this evening.

Sunday will feature isolated storm chances. Mother's Day will be warm in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Isolated storms are possible mainly in the later afternoon and evening. Higher rain chances will exist with areas further inland. It will continue to be breezy with a southeasterly wind near 15-20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be stormy days. Scattered showers to thunderstorms expected across the area. A cold front approaching will trigger soaking rain. Rainfall totals will near an inch in some locations, which is still needed across South Florida. This will help wash away humidity for the later end of the week.

Behind the showers and storms, it will be very pleasant on Wednesday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the morning, but mainly seeing dry conditions and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot afternoons. High temperatures in the lower 90s. On Friday we will near record breaking heat. The record is 93 on Friday and our forecasted high in 91.