WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot, hazy and humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a hot weekend for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast!

High temperatures in the low 90s but it will feel like triple digits. Hydrate, seek shade and wear sunscreen.

The Sarahan dust bloom is in full force across our area. You'll notice hazy skies and maybe even some dust on your car!

This is an early-season bloom— we typically get this dust in late June and July. Expect this dust to last through the weekend.

Rain chances for the weekend have slimmed down, with only a 20% likelihood of showers. This percentage will increase at the beginning of next week, with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

If you plan to go to the beach in the next few days, use caution as the non-tropical low off the Southeast coast is producing swells and strong rips along our beaches.