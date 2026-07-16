WPTV Weather Spotter from Palm City with Navy background talks technology, community forecasting

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Palm City WPTV Weather Spotter with a lifelong passion for meteorology spoke with WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland about how weather forecasting has evolved over the decades.

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WPTV Weather Spotter from Palm City talks technology, community forecasting

Brian Botley served in the Navy, where mapping the weather was part of his duties. His interest in weather began even earlier as a child in Oakland Park, where he moved in 1951.

"Now, I had an interest in weather, because I moved to Florida. Oakland Park in 1951 and my dad was always plotting the hurricanes and stuff, so I got an interest in it, went in the Navy and fortunately they picked me to go to the Aerographer's Mate School in Lakehurst," Botley said. "My first job was plotting weather maps. They had some satellites, I guess, starting in 1961 or 1962, but it wasn't the coverage they have now. So that was like the 1953 radar."

Wieland showed Botley the technology used in today's weather coverage, which is a far cry from the tools available during his Navy days, and walked him through how computer models and modern radar systems have transformed forecasting.

Botley said joining WPTV's Weather Spotter program felt like a natural extension of something he was already doing on his own.

"I do this all the time just on my own. I said, you know, it may be fun, because there's other people there," Botley said. "I don't know their backgrounds, but on Facebook they see pictures and stuff and we respond to each other."

WPTV's Weather Spotters serve as eyes and ears for the station across the South Florida community, regardless of what weather conditions are approaching.

Those interested in joining the program can sign up on the WPTV website under the Weather Spotter tab.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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