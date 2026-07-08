WPTV connects with a founding member of Weather Spotters in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Merry Moore O'Rourke has been a weather enthusiast her whole life. Now, she's putting that passion to work as a founding member of the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter program.

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Meet a founding WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter in Port St. Lucie

When asked why she wanted to join the program, O'Rourke didn't hesitate.

"I'm a weather geek. I've been this way my whole life. Before we used to have cable, the kids and I would travel and we'd have a hotel room with cable, and I would beg them to watch The Weather Channel with me," she said.

Her love of severe weather runs deep, including a long history with hurricanes.

"I love huge storms where the trees are going over and things are blowing around, hurricanes. I've been through so many. I think Donna might have been my first hurricane, I was down in Homestead. So it's in my blood. I love it. I think it fulfills a need of mine that I missed my calling. I should have been a meteorologist, so I'm living my life through you guys, and just every once in a while seeing one of my videos up just, it makes my day," she said.

Weather Spotters serve as eyes and ears for the South Florida community, helping track conditions no matter what weather is headed to the area. Those interested in joining the program can sign up on the WPTV website under the Weather Spotter tab.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

