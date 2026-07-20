WPTV connects with an original member of First Weather Spotters in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dorothy Bass of Delray Beach has been part of the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters program since the beginning — and her eye for weather photography is as sharp as ever.

I connected with Bass, one of the program's original members, to learn more about why she joined and what keeps her passionate about spotting weather along the South Florida coast.

Bass said her journey into weather photography started during the pandemic shutdown, when she began rediscovering her love of taking pictures.

"I was already out, you know, with the shutdown. I started getting back into my photography. And I was taking pictures of the ocean and the clouds and the rain," Bass said.

Her background in photography runs deep. Bass trained as a wedding photographer before turning her lens toward the sky.

For those just joining the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters program, Bass has simple but powerful advice.

"Well, you keep your eyes out for interesting weather," Bass said. "I tend to like the colors. I like the mornings, I like the sunsets, but sometimes just the clouds are fascinating, the storms coming in."

Weather Spotters like Bass play an important role in the community, no matter what weather is headed our way.

You can sign up for the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters program here.

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