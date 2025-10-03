Join WPTV in Wellington on Oct. 15 for First Alert Weather Spotters training

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Whether it's a sensational sunrise or severe thunderstorm, our WPTV Weather Spotters are our eyes and ears in our area.

You've been sending us your pictures, videos and giving your perspective in live phone interviews on air during severe weather.

Now, we want to grow the community we've created!

Our next Weather Spotters training is Wednesday, Oct. 15, in Wellington, with WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Sami Squires.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1080 Wellington Trace.